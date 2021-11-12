-
Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Roger Sloan on playing close to home before Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Prior to the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Roger Sloan discusses the benefits and challenges of competing close to his current home in Houston, Texas.
Roger Sloan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
