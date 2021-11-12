-
Rodolfo Cazaubòn shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rodolfo Cazaubòn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cazaubòn finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Cazaubòn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cazaubòn to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Cazaubòn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cazaubòn to 2 over for the round.
Cazaubòn got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cazaubòn to 3 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Cazaubòn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Cazaubòn at 2 over for the round.
