-
-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Robert Streb jars 24-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Robert Streb hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Streb chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Streb's 198 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Streb hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
-
-