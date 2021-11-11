-
-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Richy Werenski drains 25-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Richy Werenski makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Werenski hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
-
-