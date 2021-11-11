-
Peter Uihlein finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Peter Uihlein makes 9-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Uihlein hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 23rd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Uihlein got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Uihlein hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a 344 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Uihlein chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Uihlein got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Uihlein to even for the round.
