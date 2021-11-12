-
Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 155-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Malnati's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
