Paul Barjon shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 118th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Barjon at even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Barjon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Barjon's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barjon had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 over for the round.
Barjon got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 3 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon's tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Barjon missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Barjon to 4 over for the round.
