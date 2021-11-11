  • Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed's near ace yields birdie at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.