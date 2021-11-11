-
-
Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Reed's near ace yields birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Patrick Reed hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Reed hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
Reed got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Reed's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Reed chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Reed hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
-
-