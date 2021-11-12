-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 249 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Perez missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.
