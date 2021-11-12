-
Nick Watney shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 118th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Watney tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Watney's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Watney's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
