Nick Taylor putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 11, 2021
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Nick Taylor had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor's tee shot went 167 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
