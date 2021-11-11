-
-
Nate Lashley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Nate Lashley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 92nd at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Lashley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Lashley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.
-
-