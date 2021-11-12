-
MJ Daffue putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, MJ Daffue had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Daffue hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
