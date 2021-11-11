-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
On the par-4 10th, Pereira's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Pereira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Pereira hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Pereira got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to 2 under for the round.
Pereira tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pereira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 1 under for the round.
