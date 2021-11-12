-
Max McGreevy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max McGreevy hit 13 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, McGreevy hit his 91 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, McGreevy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, McGreevy's 207 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
