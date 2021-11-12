-
Max Homa shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa pitches to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Homa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.
