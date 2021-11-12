-
Maverick McNealy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Maverick McNealy hit 3 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Maverick McNealy got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, McNealy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.
