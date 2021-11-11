-
-
Matthias Schwab finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 5th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, Ben Silverman, and Luke List are tied for 6th at 3 under.
Schwab got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Schwab chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Schwab's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Schwab's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Schwab's tee shot went 157 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-