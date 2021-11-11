-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff drops in 16-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Matthew Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
