-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
-
-