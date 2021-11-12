-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Martin Trainer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Kramer Hickok; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Trainer's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.
-
-