Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird holes lengthy birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Laird makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 15th at 1 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Laird to even for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Laird chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even-par for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.
