  • Martin Laird shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Laird makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Martin Laird holes lengthy birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Martin Laird makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.