  • Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.