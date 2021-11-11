-
Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 11, 2021
Highlights
Marc Leishman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 1st at 5 under with Russell Henley and Talor Gooch; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Leishman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Leishman's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Leishman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Leishman at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 5 under for the round.
