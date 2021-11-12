-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hughes hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hughes's 203 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
