  • Luke List shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, March Leishman and Luke List all carded a 5-under 65’s to sit tied for the lead as play was suspended due to darkness heading into Friday.
    Round Recaps

    Four tied for the lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

