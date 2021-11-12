-
Luke List shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Four tied for the lead at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch, March Leishman and Luke List all carded a 5-under 65’s to sit tied for the lead as play was suspended due to darkness heading into Friday.
Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, List sank his approach from 179 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved List to 5 under for the round.
