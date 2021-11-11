-
Lee Westwood finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lee Westwood hit 12 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Westwood finished his round tied for 22nd at even par; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Westwood got a double bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Westwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Westwood chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Westwood chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Westwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Westwood at 1 over for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Westwood chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.
