Lee Hodges rebounds from poor front in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lee Hodges hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Lee Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hodges chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hodges hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
