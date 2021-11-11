-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes 11-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Lanto Griffin makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
