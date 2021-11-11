-
-
Kyle Stanley shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Kyle Stanley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Stanley's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-