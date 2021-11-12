-
Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Martin Trainer; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hickok's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 3 under for the round.
