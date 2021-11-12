-
Kevin Tway posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 11th at 3 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kevin Tway had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
