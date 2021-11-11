-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Streelman hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Russell Henley are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Streelman got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt saving par. This put Streelman at 3 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Streelman hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Streelman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
