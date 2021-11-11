-
-
Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his round tied for 8th at 2 under; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; Russell Henley and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner and Ben Silverman are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 278 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kelly Kraft chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.
Kraft got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Kraft got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kraft's 189 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kraft had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
-
-