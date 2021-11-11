-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips in for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 5th at 3 under with Ben Silverman; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Mitchell had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
Mitchell missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
