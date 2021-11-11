  • Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.