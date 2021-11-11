-
Joseph Bramlett putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bramlett finished his round tied for 84th at 1 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Joseph Bramlett chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.
Bramlett got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Bramlett's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
