John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
Highlights
John Huh rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Huh hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Huh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 under for the round.
Huh got a double bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Huh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.
