  • John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Houston Open

