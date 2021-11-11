-
Joel Dahmen putts himself to an even-par first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Joel Dahmen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
