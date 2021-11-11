-
-
Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 29th at even par; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
-
-