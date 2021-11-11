-
Jimmy Walker shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 83rd at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Walker's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.
