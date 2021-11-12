-
Jim Herman shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Herman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
