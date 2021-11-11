-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 9th at 2 under; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark, Adam Long, and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Kokrak hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
