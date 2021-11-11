-
Jason Dufner posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner dials in approach to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and finished the round bogey free. Dufner finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Ben Silverman; Marc Leishman is in 1st at 6 under; and Russell Henley and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Jason Dufner hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
