Jason Day putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Highlights
Jason Day jars 45-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under with Jason Dufner, Adam Long, and Wyndham Clark; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Jason Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Day to 1 over for the round.
Day hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Day had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Day chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 2 under for the round.
