  • Jason Day putts well in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day jars 45-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.