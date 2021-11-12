-
Jared Wolfe shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jared Wolfe hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 109th at 3 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Wolfe's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Wolfe suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolfe at 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 4 over for the round.
