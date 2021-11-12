-
James Hahn shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 126th at 5 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 4 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Hahn's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
