-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 118th at 4 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Poston's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Poston's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Poston's tee shot went 144 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Poston his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
-
-