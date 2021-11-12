-
J.J. Spaun shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Spaun hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Spaun had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Spaun's tee shot went 175 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
