Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 12, 2021
Ian Poulter hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 90th at 2 over; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Poulter hit his 88 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
