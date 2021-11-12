-
Hudson Swafford shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's 46-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 51st at even par; Martin Trainer and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Jason Dufner, Adam Long, Jason Day, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, Swafford missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 2 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
