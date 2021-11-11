-
Henrik Stenson putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Stenson makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Henrik Stenson hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stenson finished his round tied for 76th at 2 over; Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Jason Dufner is in 4th at 4 under; and Keith Mitchell and Ben Silverman are tied for 5th at 3 under.
Henrik Stenson got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henrik Stenson to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Stenson at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stenson's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Stenson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Stenson had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his fifth shot into the water, Stenson hit his next to the to the green and two putted for a triple bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the day.
After a 280 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Stenson chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.
